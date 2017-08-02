Azer Turk Bank launches new campaigns

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azer Turk Bank has launched new campaigns on August 1, 2017.

Report informs referring to the company, in frames of new campaign clients, who paid fee for one plastic card, can order the second card for themselves or anyone they wish for free.

Customers, willing to travel in near future can get a free debit card from the Bank. To get free card client needs to submit documents, confirming the journey, and open an account in desired currency. Client, who replenished card balance with minimum amount of 500 AZN/USD/EUR receives MasterCard Gold for free; and who replenished card balance with minimum amount of 1 000 AZN/USD/EUR receives MasterCard Platinum for free.

Azer Turk Bank offers opportunity to order plastic cards online, so there is no need to approach the Bank’s office. No prepayments are applied for online orders. All payments are made after the card is ready, while picking it up in the Bank’s branch.

In frames of campaign, customers opening deposit accounts starting from 30 000 AZN, will get a privilege of free 3-month rental of the deposit boxes at the Bank’s branches.

The campaigns will continue till November 1, 2017.

The state owns 75 percent of shares of Azer Turk Bank, operating in Azerbaijan for 22 years.