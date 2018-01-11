Average monthly salary made 525 AZN in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2017, average monthly nominal wage of hired employees in the country's economy increased by 6.2% compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to 525 AZN.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), average monthly nominal wages were higher in mining industry, finance and insurance activity, professional, scientific and technical activities, information and communication, as well as in construction sectors.

As of December 1, 2017, number of hired workers in the country's economy was 1521.2 thousand people, of which 881.1 thousand were employed in the public sector of the economy and 640.1 thousand in the non-state sector.

21.8% of the hired employees were engaged in education, 19.1% in trade, repair of transport vehicles, 13.0% in industry, 8.6% in public health and social services, 7.1% in public administration and defense, social security, 6.6% in construction, 4.7% in transport and warehousing, 3.4% in professional, scientific and technical activities, 3.2% in agriculture, forestry and fishing , 1.6% in financial and insurance activities, and 10.9% in other sectors of the economy.