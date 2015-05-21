Assets of non-bank credit institutions increased by 29%

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ assets operating in Azerbaijan non-bank credit organizations increased by 29% compared to the same period last year and by April 1, 2015 amounted to 713,110,000 manats.

According to the Report referring to the report of the Central Bank, of which 69.89 million. Manat accounts for credit unions, 613.56 million. Manat - credit organizations financed by international humanitarian agencies, 29660000. Manat - other non-bank credit organizations. The annual growth of credit unions' assets amounted to 26.8%, credit organizations financed by international humanitarian agencies - 32.2%. The assets of the non-bank credit institutions decreased by 7.1%.

During this period, the total registered capital of non-bank credit institutions rose by 8.5% to 91.6 million manats. In particular, the authorized capital of credit unions grew by 25.2% to $ 27.9 million manats, credit organizations financed by international humanitarian agencies - by 17.4%, amounting to 51.0 mln. manats, other non-bank credit organizations - decreased by 32.0% to $12.7 million manats.

According to the report, the number of branches operating in Azerbaijan non-bank credit organizations amounted to 224 units, 212 of them - credit organizations financed by international humanitarian agencies, 12 - other non-bank credit organizations.