Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ As of September 1, 2017 the total assets of 31 banks operating in Azerbaijan amounted to 29,492 bln. total liabilities - 26.568 bn. AZN. The balance capital of the sector is 2,924 bn. AZN.

Report informs referring to Financial Market Supervisory Authority of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FIMSA).

There are 560 branches, 142 departments and 2 495 ATMs. In total, the banking sector staff comprised 16,167 people.