Anar Karimov: Azerbaijan's currency reserves reach $80B

    • 07 October, 2025
    • 16:39
    Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves have reached $80 billion, First Deputy Minister of Finance Anar Karimov stated at the 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    Karimov mentioned that Azerbaijan's external public debt stands at approximately $5 billion: "As we can see, our currency reserves are 16 times greater than our debt," he emphasized.

    The deputy minister also highlighted that Azerbaijan"s financial stability has been recognized by three leading international rating agencies-Moody's, Fitch, and S&P-with the country's outlook upgraded to positive and stable.

    Anar Kərimov: "Azərbaycanın valyuta ehtiyatları 80 milyard dollara çatıb"
    Анар Керимов: Валютные резервы Азербайджана достигли $80 млрд

