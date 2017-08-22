Analysts: No serious statements to be at Jackson Hole summit

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ A conference with the heads of the world's largest central banks (MB) and famous economists and analysts will be held at the Jackson Hole mountain resort in Wyoming, USA, on 24-26 August.

Report informs, main speakers of the event are head of the Federal Reserve System (Fed) Janet Yellen and President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Mario Draghi. Fed leader will give speech on Friday, August 25, at 18:00 Baku time, while ECB speaker at 23:00 on that day.

Analysts are skeptical that the Fed manager will not make any comment on the current monetary policy. The Fed leadership is expected to maintain its neutral position and continue observations, expressing concern over the low level of inflation in the protocols of the latest session of the Open Market Committee.

Although, ECB planned to suspend monetary expansion in the nearest months, according to recent reports, that plan is somewhat delayed. As a result, it is emphasized that important disclosures for financial markets are not expected at the Jackson Hole Summit.