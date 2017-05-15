 Top
    AMF's credit portfolio exceeds AZN 800 mln

    Fond released AZN 42,000 per customer

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Mortgage loans released through channels of Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF) made AZN 800,152,760.

    Report informs referring to AMF, 19 112 people received mortgage loans at the expense of state budget.

    In others words, the AMF has released average AZN 41 866.51 per customer.

    Notably, AMF was created on August 18 of last year on the basis of Mortgage Fund under Central Bank of Azerbaijan. Its authorized stock capital is AZN 307,239 mln. 

