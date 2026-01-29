Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    AKBA: Azerbaijan's investment firms keen on buying financial sector bonds

    Finance
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 11:52
    AKBA: Azerbaijan's investment firms keen on buying financial sector bonds

    Investment companies in Azerbaijan are interested in including bonds issued by the financial sector in their portfolios, Orkhan Baghirov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Capital Markets Association (AKBA) Public Union, said at the First Investor-Microfinance Forum held in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, investment companies are ready to form bond portfolios worth up to 5 million manats (approximately $3 million).

    "Compared to 10 years ago, this market has grown significantly and its liquidity has increased. I would call on all microfinance institutions to attract funds through investment companies. This is very important. Bonds are issued publicly, and the entire market sees the amount and maturity of borrowing by that institution. This is a clear message to the market. Tomorrow, in bilateral debt agreements, the interest rates at which these institutions can borrow from this market will serve as a strong benchmark," he explained.

    AKBA: İnvestisiya şirkətləri maliyyə sektorunun istiqrazlarını almaqda maraqlıdır
    AKBA: Инвесткомпании заинтересованы в облигациях финансового сектора

