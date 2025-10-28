AIA: Joint Insurtech platform among Turkic states to boost regional competitiveness

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Finance
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 13:11
    The creation of a joint Insurtech platform among Turkic states will enhance the region's international competitiveness, Elmar Mirsalayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA), stated during the Turkic States InsurTech Summit 2025 in Baku, Report informs.

    Mirsalayev emphasized that digitalization in the insurance sector must be guided by a strategic plan: "Digitalization should not be random or fragmented - it must be implemented in a planned and phased manner. This process should be built on modernizing infrastructure, applying artificial intelligence, digitizing customer experience, aligning legal frameworks, and fostering regional cooperation."

    The chairman added that cloud-based data systems, APIs, microservice architecture, and data security are essential for the resilience of the insurance sector.

