AGBank and Bank Standard sign to merge

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ AGBank and Bank Standard have signed a protocol of intention in connection with the initial consolidation agreement.

Report informs referring to AGBank, yesterday was officially announced the termination of merger process between AGBank and of Demirbank.

"In order to continue the long-term activity in the new format, to keep customer service in accordance with modern standards, improve the efficiency of qualified bank staff of the bank, AGBank has consulted with other bank. In the result reached an initial agreement with one of the leading banks in the country - Bank Standard, according to which the working group, consisting of representatives of banks, will work together towards merger of AGBank with Bank Standard", the statement says.