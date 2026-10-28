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    Museums should enable different cultures to share experiences, ICOM vice president says

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 16:23
    Museums should enable different cultures to share experiences, ICOM vice president says

    Museums should provide representatives of different cultures with the opportunity to share their own experiences and participate in the interpretation of cultural heritage, Vice President of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) and Chairman of ICOM UAE Nasir Al Darmaki said within the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, intercultural dialogue in museum spaces should begin with an open discussion of existing historical narratives and providing visitors with the opportunity to ask questions.

    He emphasized that it is important not only to demonstrate cultural diversity, but also to involve people in the process of shaping perceptions of heritage.

    "Each culture cannot have only one interpretation of history. Therefore, the interpretation of cultural heritage should remain open to a multitude of voices and viewpoints," Nasir Al Darmaki noted.

    According to him, the main indicator of successful intercultural interaction is not simply presenting diversity in museum exhibitions, but the ability to create conditions for mutual understanding and mutual recognition.

    Nasir Al Darmaki International Council of Museums (ICOM) 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Nasir Al-Darmaki: Muzeylər müxtəlif mədəniyyətlərin nümayəndələrinə təcrübə bölüşmək imkanı verməlidir
    Насир Аль-Дармаки: Музеи должны давать представителям различных культур возможность делиться опытом
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