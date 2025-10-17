ADB's active project portfolio exceeds $100 billion

The total current portfolio of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has surpassed $100 billion, according to Norio Saito, Senior Director of ADB's Urban Development and Water Division, Report informs.

Speaking at the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum (NUFA3) held in Baku, Saito noted that ADB operates in both the public and private sectors.

"Our portfolio now exceeds $100 billion. The urban sector accounts for about $17 billion of that, excluding urban transport, which is classified under the transport sector. More than 50% of our portfolio is concentrated in South Asia, with India and Bangladesh leading. Central and West Asia make up about 15% of the portfolio, with Pakistan holding the largest share, followed by Uzbekistan," he said.

He added that ADB takes on approximately $3 billion in new commitments annually.

"Last year, this figure was slightly higher, and this year it may be a bit lower. Of this $3 billion, around 50% is classified as climate financing, with nearly two-thirds directed toward climate adaptation," Saito stated.