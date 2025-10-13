ADB announces tender for Baku Metro decarbonization project

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced a tender for the "Decarbonizing Baku Metro for a Smart and Sustainable Urban Transit Future" project, Report informs referring to the ADB.

The consulting services will be completed over a 12-month period, and the total project budget is $400,000. The deadline for bids is October 25, 2025, and work is expected to begin on December 1, 2025.

"Baku Metropolitan CJSC (Baku Metro) plays a critical role in Azerbaijan's capital's public transport network, serving as a backbone for urban mobility and offering a low-carbon alternative to road-based transport users. Operating since 1967, Baku Metro runs three lines of about 41 kilometers (kms) and operates 27 stations. Since 2000, metro passenger traffic has been steadily increasing at an average of 5% annually with approximately 630,000 daily passengers in 2024. The Government of Azerbaijan has committed about $2.5 billion for the metro network expansion and power infrastructure upgrades.

To ensure the success and long-term sustainability of this investment, Baku Metro requires targeted technical support to assess and design innovative solutions that integrate energy efficiency, digital transformation and assets monetization and recycling," the bank noted.

ADB's technical assistance (TA) will support the transformation of Baku Metro into a smart, sustainable, and financially viable urban transport system. The TA will support the modernization of Baku Metro by promoting clean energy, energy efficiency, and advanced energy management solutions that reduce electricity losses, carbon dioxide emissions, operational costs, and reliance on government subsidies, while contributing to Azerbaijan's Nationally Determined Contributions. It will assess opportunities for infrastructure upgrades and the integration of renewable energy technologies such as solar power and battery storage, alongside smart energy management systems to optimize performance. The assignment will involve conducting technical, economic, and institutional assessments, supporting Baku Metro in designing investment-ready project components aligned with its $2.5 billion expansion plan, and building capacity for sustainable implementation," the ADB added.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the ADB since 1999. During this period, the bank has provided the country with over $5 billion in loans, including $1.5 billion for transport projects and $1.7 billion for energy initiatives.

The Asian Development Bank was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Manila, Philippines. Its member countries include 69 countries, 50 of which are located in the Asia-Pacific region.