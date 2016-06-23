AccessBank offers a new "Rising" deposit

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from today the clients of AccessBank will benefit from a new "Rising" deposit product.

Report was told in the bank, by introducing the new “Rising” deposit product the Bank rewards clients with higher interest rates on their deposits the longer funds are kept with the Bank. At the same time clients can flexibly withdraw their deposits if needed and will receive their funds including accrued interest at any time.

Notably, “Rising” deposit is offered to physical and legal entities in AZN and USD.