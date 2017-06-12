'AccessBank' management reshuffles

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ “Accessbank” CJSC Supervisory Board changes.

Report informs, Eva Vitti, representative of German KfW development bank in the Supervisory Board was replaced by Doctor Yan Klasen.

He graduated from the University of Cologne majoring in business administration and joined KfW in 1994, served in the position of Vice-President of the Political Department of the bank's Section for Import-Export Financing, then managed staff of the natural resources funding sector subordinated to the KfW.

Since April 2005, Klassen worked in the position of Corporate Strategy and Development Chief subordinated to the KfW IPEX–Bank Office for Corporate Affairs, returned to KfW in 2009 summer and managed KfW Restructuring Department and appointed as a responsible for the cooperate bank's non-working assets.

Notably, "Accessbank" launched its activity in 2002 as Micro Finance Bank of Azerbaijan and rebranded in 2008. Its authorized capital is 119.85 million AZN. The bank's representatives are Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, International Finance Corporation, KfW with 20% share each as well as Access Microfinance Holding AG with 16.53% and German LFS Financial Systems GmbH with 3.47% share.