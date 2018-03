Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/From December, 29, Accessbank Closed Joint Stock Company begins selling of its unsecured bonds at Baku Stock Exchange.

Report informs referring the information given by the Baku Stock Exchange, the Bank has the right to raise 12 million AZN by issuing 12,000 bonds with par value of AZN 1,000. The rate on bonds was set at 9% for a year turnover period.

The bonds placement underwriter will be Pasha Capital LLC.