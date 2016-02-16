80% compensation paid to 'Bank of Azerbaijan' depositors

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Accepting applications from protected depositors of 'Bank of Azerbaijan' OJSC, where insurance event has occurred, has been started on January 29 at the branches of agent banks and from that day 84% of total compensation, considered for to the protected depositors, has been paid.

Report informs referring to the Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF), up to date, over 20,339 million manats compensation have been paid to the protected depositors, which have proper documents, by elected agent banks.

As well as insurance event occurred in 'Ganjabank' OJSC, member of the fund, on January 28, 2016. Acception of applications from protected depositors of 'Ganjabank' launched on February 4. Up to date, over 492 thousand manats compensation have been paid to the protected depositors, which have proper documents, by elected agent banks.