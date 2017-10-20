16 bln AZN will be invested in fixed capital of Azerbaijan in 2018

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Investments to fixed capital of Azerbaijan in 2018 will amount to 15.9 bln AZN.

Report informs referring to the law "On the State Budget for 2018".

According to information, 51.5% of them will be domestic, and 48.5% foreign investments. State investments will make 42.8% and private 57.2% of the fixed capital.

6.4 bln AZN will be invested in the oil sector, while 9.5 bln AZN in the non-oil sector.

The average monthly real wage in Azerbaijan in 2018 will increase by 0.5% and amount to 549.7 AZN.