14 Azerbaijani banks have AZN 519 million debt to Central Bank

Baku. November 18. REPORT. Obligations of 32 commercial banks operating in Azerbaijan to Central Bank (CBA) amounted AZN 518.918 million on October 1, 2016. Report informs, remaining 15 banks didn’t reveal information related debts.

CBA claims AZN 0 from 3 banks. Other 14 banks borrowed different amounts form the financial institution. Kapital Bank OJSC has highest debt with AZN 81 million, while Azerbaijan Industry Bank OJSC. and Caspian Development Bank OJSC. are the ones with lowest debt (AZN 10 million) to CBA.