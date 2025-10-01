12 investors show interest in EBRD bonds

Today, the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for the placement of unsecured book-entry registered bonds of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) with a floating interest rate in the amount of 50 million manats.

Report informs, citing the BSE, that 500 bonds with a nominal value of 100,000 manats each were placed through a single-price auction.

A total of 12 bids were received from 12 investors, amounting to 55.2 million manats. All bonds were successfully placed.

The maturity period of the securities is one year. Interest will be paid quarterly, based on the AZIR index set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (currently around 7% per annum).

The underwriters were the investment companies ABB-Invest and Unicapital.