Prize fund for wrestlers compete at I European games announced

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Prize fund for wrestlers to compete at Baku 2015 the I European games announced".

Report informs, I Vice-President of Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation Namik Aliyev said in the interview that because of the failure to conduct the European Wrestling Championship, prize money dedicated for the competitions will be used for the European games. The official representative of the Federation said that he expects from the each Azerbaijani wrestler a gold medal.

Mentioning that, the strongest fighters of the world are the Azerbaijani athletes, I Vice-President also touched upon the upcoming Los Angeles World Cup. He said that, as the I European Games, as well the World Championships are important events: "For this reason, team, which will participate in the competition revealed late. We tried to make both tournaments was presented with an optimal composition. In the games will take part a lot of young fighters. They are ready for the competition. As the European games, also the World Championships are important to us. Games are held in Baku - in our country, and the World Cup is important from the standpoint of obtaining a license for Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. In the case of acquisition licenses in September, for the preparation we will have a year of extra time. Our goal is to acquire 80% of the licenses."

According to him, for this reason, in the coming competitions in the United States will participate the World and European Champion, Rovshan Bayramov.

Wrestling games will be held in the arena named after Heydar Aliyev. Competitions in Greco-Roman wrestling will be held on June 13-14, and free fight competition on June 15-18.