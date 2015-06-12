Competition at the First European Games began - PHOTOS

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku 2015 the First European Games launched today. Report informs, the first race will be held on synchronized swimming and water polo.

At 9: 00. P.M. Freestyle swimming duets will fight in the qualifying round. On first day of competition Azerbaijan to be represented by a pair Tatyana Nikitina - Ekaterina Valiulina at the form of synchronized swimming along with other 20 athlete pairs from the world. The duet will be the only representative at this tournament.

Today's program:

Synchronized Swimming

The Aquatic Center

09:00. Duets, classification, freestyle

15:30. Teams, classification, freestyle

Water polo

Water Polo Arena

12:00. Women, Group A: Netherlands - Israel, Hungary - Germany

13:45. Women, Group A: Greece - UK

13:45. Women, Group B: Spain - Serbia

15:30. Women, Group B: Russia - Slovakia, Italy - France