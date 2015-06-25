Collazo Sotomayor: Sure I'll win the gold

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Representative of Azerbaijan at the I European Games boxer Collazo Sotomayor, finalists in competitions in boxing, shared the joy with reporters.

Report informs, 64 kg boxer expressed confidence that, he will win the gold.

"I know my opponent in the final. I never fought with him. However, I believe in myself. I'm sure that I will win the gold", said 30 year old boxer.

In the semifinals Collazo Sotomayor defeated Ukrainian Viktor Petrov, with the score of 3: 0.In his playoff opponent will be Italian Vincenzo Mangiakapre.