Hungarian Olympic Committee official: Baku is fully ready to host Summer Olympic Games

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Director of Sports for the Hungarian Olympic Committee, Olympic champion Laszlo Fabian has hailed Azerbaijan`s capability to host Summer Olympic Games.

"Baku is fully ready to host Summer Olympic Games. Baku-2015 European Games was a spectacular sporting event ahead of the upcoming Summer Olympic Games."

"The Azerbaijani government is now reconsidering the possibility of bidding to host the Olympic Games. In fact, 80-90 percent of the sports facilities needed for the Olympic Games have already been built," said Mr Fabian.

He said Budapest is not behind Baku on this issue, adding this week the Hungarian Parliament will discuss whether to bid or not for the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Hailing the performance of Hungary at the Baku Games, Mr Fabian said: "The athletes completely fulfilled their task. We have chosen the most promising athletes for the Games and carried out serious preparations. The first European Games helped us reveal the shortcomings of our team before Rio 2016 Olympic Games."

"Our athletes won 8 gold, 4 silver and 8 bronze medals. We got the 8th place at the Games. I think it is a good result," said Mr Fabian.