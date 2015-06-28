Baku-2015 team judo completed - PHOTOS - UPDATED

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku-2015 team judo competitions completed. Report informs, France won gold medals both in men's and women's competitions. Georgia received silver, bronze medals went to Russia and Ukraine. France won gold medal in the women's team. Germany won silver and bronze medals went to Italy and Slovenia.

***17:25

Judo team competitions started at Baku 2015 the I European Games.

Report informs, today both men's and women's competitions are to be held today.

Azerbaijani men's team decided to stop competing. Among the competing teams are Russia, Ukraine, Slovenia, France, Portugal, Georgia, Czech Republic, Spain, Germany and Hungary.

Teams of 7 countries - France, Slovenia, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Poland and Russia are competing in women's eliminations.

(Photos by Orkhan Azim)