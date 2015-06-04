Baku 2015 European Games celebrated today in the UK Parliament

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ European Azerbaijan Society (TEAS) organized an official reception on June 3 in the British Parliament on the occasion of the upcoming European games Baku-2015, Report informs citing PRWeb.

The reception was attended by a number of British parliamentarians, diplomats, representatives of sports federations of Great Britain and Azerbaijan.

Tale Heydarov, Chairman and Founder, TEAS, said:

"“The fact that the first European Games were granted to Azerbaijan proves that the country is worthy to host them. During the past decade, the economic level and infrastructure of my country has developed considerably. We are now reaping the fruits of these developments."

In a video address, Simon Clegg, Chief Operating Officer, Baku European Games Operations Committee (BECOG), said: “We have had to compress all that is required to host a Games into just 30 months – this normally takes seven years. This has been an immense undertaking, and resulted in a coming together of both the expat community and the talented people of Azerbaijan.

"We will see a fantastic Games here in Azerbaijan, and the whole of the world will be watching Baku", he stressed.

H.E. Tahir Taghizadeh, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK said that there wouldl be a lasting legacy in terms of sports facilities, transportation, and infrastructure.

Hosting the Games has necessitated the input of a great deal of experience from across Europe, and has served to develop further ties between Azerbaijan and Europe" - the diplomat said.

One of the organizers of the reception, Lord Addington commented: “Games are a celebration of sport, and provide a valuable opportunity for the cross-fertilisation of ideas and cultures. Azerbaijan has given a new platform for Games to Europe; this will be a festival of sports, and will be something very special.”