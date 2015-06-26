Azerbaijani fencers' team to compete at Baku 2015

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Fencing competition continues at Baku 2015 the first European Games. Report informs, the teams will compete as a team.

At 9:00 a.m., the women's team competitions in sablya started. Then the men's sword competitions will follow it in the same stage.

The rivals in both stages will be Russian team. The winner in women's competition will meet with Romania in the semi-final while the men will face Italy.

3 sets of medals will be presented on the 4th day of fencing competition and the races in this sport will end tomorrow.