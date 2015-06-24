Azerbaijani 11 boxers ensured medals at Baku 2015

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani 11 boxers provided at least a bronze medal at Baku 2015 the First European Games. Report informs, among the last 1/4 athletes, Khaybula Musalov coped with it.

He defeated Vitali Bondarenko 3: 0 and rose to the semi-final. The next opponent of Musalov will be Zoltan Harksa (Hungary).

*** 13:06

One more Azerbaijani boxer reached the semi-final at Baku 2015. Report informs, in women's 60 kg category, Yana Alexeyevna beat Russian Zinaida Dobrinia with the score of 3:0 in 1/4 final stage.

Thus, the number of Azerbaijani boxers who provided at least a bronze medal, reached 10. In the semi-final, Y.Alexeyevna's opponent will be the Olympic, world and European champion, sport ambassador of Baku 2015, Katie Taylor.

***

Today, two more boxers of Azerbaijan will compete at Baku 2015 the first European Games. Report informs, the boxers are Khaybula Musalov and Yana Alexsyevna.

In 1/4 final stage of men's middle (75 kg), Musalov will fight with Belarusian Vitali Bondarenko at 12:30 p.m. Baku time. If he wins, his opponent in the semi-final will be the winner of the match between Kamil Gardzielik(Poland) and Zoltan Harksa (Hungary).

In 1/4 final of women's light (60 kg), Yana Alexeyevna will meet with Russian athlete Zinaida Dobrinina at 13:30 p.m. Baku time. The winner of this pair will fight with the winner of the match between Ida Lundblad (Sweden) - Katie Taylor (Ireland).

In the evening session, the first finalists will be announced. In the semi-final of men's 56 kg category, Tayfur Aliyev will fight with Russian Bakhtovar Nazirov. The winner of this pair will fight for the gold medal with the winner of match between boxers- Dmitry Asanov (Belarus) - Gais Ashfag (England). The final battle will take place on June 25.

Another boxer Teymur Mammadov will fight in the semi-final today too. Azerbaijani athlete's opponent in 81 kg category will be Russian Pavel Silyagin. The winner of this pair will fight for the gold medal with the winner of match between Valentino Manfredonia (Italy) - Alexander Khijnyak (Ukraine).

Boxing competitions at Baku 2015 the First European Games will continue up to June 27.