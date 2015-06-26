Alexander Zhukov: Russia may also hold European games in future

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ "We counted on the successful performance of our athletes. I can say that they perform beyond expectations."

Report informs, this was said by the president of the Russian Olympic Committee Alexander Zhukov at a press conference, commenting on the statement of the Russian delegation at the first European Games in Baku.

A. Zhukov said that, European games were well organized, noting successful performance of Russian athletes at them. A. Zhukov said that Russia sent strongest athletes to the games in Baku.

In addition, the ROC president added that in the future Russia may also hold European games.

Commenting on the Armenian claims about biased refereeing at competitions of boxers under the first European Games in Baku, Zhukov said that refereeing has been at a high level. He noted that the Games represented the judges from different countries and the Russian side has no complaints about the refereeing.