Advisor to Mayor of Krakow: "European Games a great opportunity to show achievements of Azerbaijan"

Krakow. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ "European Games is a great opportunity to show the world the achievements of the country, including sports."

As a journalist of the Report News Agency departed to Poland informs, Adviser to the Mayor of Krakow on Sports, Janusz Koziol said at the meeting with Azerbaijani journalists, commenting the upcoming First European Games, to be held on June 12-28 in Baku.

According to him, the European Games bring people and countries together, especially the youth, who have the opportunity to present what they can.

J. Koziol expressed regret that he could not visit the European games, but noted that Poland could win medals in several sports: "We should be happy to every coin. There are sports in which Poland is stronger than all. We are strong in athletics, fencing, rowing, hockey on grass."