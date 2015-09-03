World oil prices sharply increased

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil increased by 1,85% or 0,84 USD and amounted to 46,25 USD.

Report informs, price for Brent crude oil also changed in the world markets. So, price for this crudewent up by 1,90%, or 0,94 USD and amounted 50,5 USD per barrel.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 52 USD per barrel.