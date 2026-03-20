Vucic: Agreement with Azerbaijan on gas-fired power plant expected within one month

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has expressed hope that an agreement with Azerbaijan on the construction of a gas-fired power plant will be signed within a month, noting Baku's key role in ensuring Europe's energy security.

The Serbian leader made the statement in response to a question from Report's Balkan bureau following a meeting of the National Security Council on the energy situation.

He noted that if this happens, Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security will further increase.

"Of course, Serbia and Azerbaijan enjoy high-level friendly relations, and we are on the verge of signing a major agreement on a gas-fired power plant, which is of great importance for our country. We hope that this will happen very soon – within a month," he said.

The president emphasized that Serbia highly values ​​Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's role in energy matters. "His contribution is seen as stabilizing and extremely important," he emphasized.

Vucic also noted that the project's implementation will usher in a new stage in bilateral cooperation.

In February 2026, during the Azerbaijani president's visit to Serbia, an intergovernmental agreement on the design, construction, and operation of a gas turbine power plant was signed. The document was signed by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Dedovic.

At a joint press conference with Ilham Aliyev in Belgrade, Vucic stated that the parties intend to complete the draft agreement within two to three months, after which construction will begin, lasting more than two years. The 500 MW power plant is expected to be operational by 2029. Three sites in the Nis region are being considered as potential locations.