Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Volume of BTC oil transportation via Türkiye drops over 6%

    Energy
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 11:20
    Volume of BTC oil transportation via Türkiye drops over 6%

    In January-October 2025, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline transported 172.788 million barrels of oil through Türkiye, marking a year-on-year decrease of 11.157 million barrels or 6.07%, Report informs, citing Türkiye's BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS).

    In October alone, the pipeline transported 16.601 million barrels of oil via Türkiye, which is 2.419 milion barrels or 12.7% less compared to the same month of last year.

    Overall, the BTC transported 224.142 million barrels of oil through Türkiye in 2024.

    The BTC pipeline primarily transports oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field and condensate extracted from the Shah Deniz field. Additionally, it handles other volumes of crude oil and condensate, including oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

    BTC oil transportation Turkiye
    Türkiyə ərazisi ilə nəql olunan BTC neftinin həcmi 6 %-dən çox azalıb
    Объемы транспортировки нефти по БТД через Турцию сократились более чем на 6%

    Latest News

    11:26

    ADB to help Azerbaijan prepare projects for development of smart energy, digital infrastructure

    Finance
    11:20

    Volume of BTC oil transportation via Türkiye drops over 6%

    Energy
    11:19

    Cuban president meets senior official of New Azerbaijan Party

    Foreign policy
    11:04

    Gold prices rise on expectations of US Federal Reserve monetary easing

    Finance
    10:48
    Photo

    International seminar in Baku focuses on AI in cybersecurity

    Foreign policy
    10:26

    Azerbaijan invites Mexico to participate in WUF13 at high level - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    10:26

    Baku Security Forum Declaration published as document of UN General Assembly and Security Council

    Incident
    10:12
    Video

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag goalkeeper's three saves ranked among the best

    Football
    10:07

    Azeri Light crude price drops over 3% on global market

    Energy
    All News Feed