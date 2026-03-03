Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Vitaliy Baylarbayov: 267BCM of gas extracted from Shah Deniz field so far

    Energy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 16:23
    To date, 267 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been produced from the Shah Deniz gas condensate field, Vitaliy Baylarbayov, deputy vice president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) for investments and marketing, said at a press conference following the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council 12th Ministerial Meeting and Green Energy Advisory Council 4th Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Report informs.

    He added that the Southern Gas Corridor is today considered one of the most significant energy infrastructure projects of the 21st century: "With an investment volume of approximately $33 billion, and the direct participation of seven countries and 11 companies, it represents a complex and truly multinational energy value chain. This project, in addition to its technical excellence and scale of investment, is built on strong political will, close coordination, and a shared vision among all partners."

    He noted that from its commissioning until February 1, 2026, the Shah Deniz field had produced 267 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 52.7 million tons of condensate. "This volume also includes 87 billion cubic meters of gas produced during the Shah Deniz 2 phase."

    Baylarbayov noted that the field is currently operating at peak production.

    "Last year alone, 27.4 billion cubic meters of gas and 3.8 million tons of condensate were produced here. Its stable production and expansion potential provided the foundation on which the Southern Gas Corridor was built," he said.

    Vitali Bəylərbəyov: "İndiyədək "Şahdəniz"dən 267 milyard kubmetr təbii qaz hasil edilib"
    Виталий Беглярбеков: С месторождения "Шахдениз" до сих пор добыто 267 млрд кубометров газа

