US Deputy Secretary of State: TANAP is important for the diversification of energy supply routes

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Washington hosted a conference on "LNG exports from the US and European energy security". Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency, the conference organized by the Atlantic Council, was attended by representatives from the US, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and other countries, who discussed the energy security of Europe.

During his speech at the event, Deputy State Secretary for Energy Diplomacy, Bureau of Energy Resources US Department of State Robin Dunnigan has drawn attention to the issue of implementation of the project Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP), which will deliver Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe via Turkey.

According to her, TANAP is important for the diversification of energy supply routes.

The expert from Azerbaijan Gulmira Rzayeva, speaking at the conference, noted that Turkey has started to move in the direction of diversification of energy sources, after tensions in relations with Russia, as well as the growing need for energy.

G.Rzayeva stressed that projects of "Shahdeniz" and the TANAP, a partner of which is Turkey, are also important for the European energy security.