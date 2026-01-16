Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ulviyya Seidmamedova: ADUA contract area lies in Caspian seal migration zone

    Energy
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 14:45
    The contract area of the Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara (ADUA) block is located within the migration and feeding zone of the Caspian sealб Ulviyya Seidmamedova, manager at RSK in Azerbaijan, said during an online meeting dedicated to the seismic survey program under the ADUA project.

    According to Report, Seidmamedova reminded that the Caspian seal is listed on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and in the Red Book of Azerbaijan as a species at risk of extinction.

    "The total population of Caspian seals along the Caspian coast is estimated at approximately 200,000. According to estimates, during the winter, the number of seals near the ADUA seismic survey area will be minimal, as the majority of the population is located in the northern Caspian at this time," she noted.

    She added that during spring and autumn migration periods, the number of seals in this area will increase, while in summer, a relative concentration of seals is possible.

    Ülviyyə Seyidməmmədova: "ADUA sahəsi Xəzər suitisinin miqrasiya və qidalanma zonasına daxildir"
    Ульвия Сеидмамедова: Контрактная площадь ADUA находится в зоне миграции каспийского тюленя

