Turkmenistan and France discuss project of laying pipeline across Caspian Sea

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov discussed issues of Turkmen gas supplies to Europe via the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan with French Ambassador Patrick Pascal, Report informs citing the Turkmen media.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their desire to expand and deepen comprehensive diplomatic contacts between the two countries.

"The priority for both countries is the implementation of the pipeline project to supply gas from the Turkmen fields to the EU. Also the project of laying the pipeline to Europe via the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan developed ", Turkmen media informs. It is noted that company Total can become one of the participants in the development of energy resources of Turkmenistan and their transportation to the EU, representatives of which are in talks with the country's leadership. Another European energy company, Gas de France shows interest in these projects.