Turkish Ambassador visits SOCAR office in Romania

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ New Ambassador of Turkey to Romania Osman Koray Ertash visited representative office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Romania.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, during the meeting the officials stated that, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Turkish were developing successfully, very positive and dynamic development of relations between the two countries, the scope of cooperation in all areas, future perspectives, the growth of trade in the economic sphere were highlighted. Ambassador was informed about activities of SOCAR in Romania.

Besides this, the Ambassador also was told that, SOCAR has 30 gas filling stations in 13 counties of Romania.

It also should be noted that, officials of Turkish Businessmen Association and some Turkish companies in Romania also participated at the meeting.