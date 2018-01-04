Turkey starts to add 0,5% biodiesel in diesel fuel

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey has started to apply the law on adding 0.5% biodiesel in the most commonly used diesel fuel.

Report informs referring to Haberler, every 200 liters of diesel sold at the fuel market will contain a liter of biodiesel.

Notably, relevant decision was taken by the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority in June 2017 and came into force on January 1, 2018 following the establishment of the minimum-blending limit of biodiesel in diesel oil. As a result of the change, the diesel will include biodiesel produced from agricultural products or used vegetable oils.

Notably, 84% of the fuel consumed in Turkey consists of diesel, which shows that addition of 0.5% biodiesel in 2018 will led to produce about 115,000 tonnes of biodiesel. 12 licensed biodiesel manufacturers operate in Turkey and their annual production capacity makes 240,000 tonnes.

Biodiesel is produced from safflower and canola oils. Biodiesel itself can be used as fuel, but is mainly used mixed with diesel. It prolongs life of car engines due to high coefficient of lubrication compared with diesel. Also, in terms of environmental protection, non-combustible hydrocarbon coefficient is less by 90% than diesel and 75-90% than other carcinogenic hydrocarbons.