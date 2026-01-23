Tural Aliyev: Talks on Black Sea Energy underway with investors

Discussions are currently underway on cooperation models for the Black Sea Energy green energy corridor project with potential investors, Tural Aliyev, CEO of the Green Energy Corridor joint venture, said during a roundtable held in observance of International Clean Energy Day.

According to Report, he noted that the project involves large-scale efforts to transport wind energy from the Caspian region to Europe via Black Sea.

"The feasibility study for this project has already been completed, and at the current stage, the parties are discussing possible models of interaction with potential investors," Aliyev said.

A memorandum of understanding on establishing the joint venture for the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe green corridor project was signed on July 25, 2023, between Georgia, Hungary, Romania, and Azerbaijan.

The Black Sea submarine cable project is the largest infrastructure project that will directly connect Georgia and Romania and link the power systems of the South Caucasus and Southeast Europe. The length of the submarine cable will be over 1,155 km (1,115 km underwater and 40 km on land), with a voltage of 525 kV and a capacity of 1,300 MW. Completion of the submarine electric cable across the Black Sea is planned for 2032.