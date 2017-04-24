Trump to sign executive order on offshore drilling

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump will sign a series of executive orders this week on offshore drilling.

Report informs citing Politico with reference to the source.

The order will call for a “review of the locations available for offshore oil and gas exploration and of certain regulations governing offshore oil and gas exploration,” the White House said.

The source also stressed that the US president will sign a number of decrees on cybersecurity, veterans affairs and agriculture.