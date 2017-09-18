Transit oil transportation via BTC pipeline soars 39%

© Report

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Compared to same period in 2016, in January-August 2017, oil transportation via main oil pipelines of Azerbaijan shrinked by 4.7% and made 28,642,8 thousand tons.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), 78,5% transportation was carried out via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline.

uring 8 months, 22 473,4 thousand tons of oil were transported via this pipeline which is 4,2% less than corresponding period in 2016. In reporting period, 4 313,8 thousand tons of transit oil were transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. This is more by 38.7% in annual comparison.