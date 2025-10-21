Tokayev: Kazakhstan intends to significantly increase oil transit via BTC pipeline

Kazakhstan plans to significantly increase the volume of oil transit through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a press briefing with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to Report.

"An important topic of discussion was cooperation in the energy sector, where both countries have great potential. I am pleased to note our joint work on transporting Kazakh oil along the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan route. Last year, the transit of this strategic resource through Azerbaijan amounted to almost 1.5 million tons. In the near future, we plan to significantly increase this volume," he said.

Tokayev emphasized that the project to lay a deep-water power cable is expected to give new momentum to the development of national energy systems and strengthen the countries" positions in the export of "green" energy: "Significant work is also being done within the framework of supplying Kazakh uranium products to foreign markets through Azerbaijani territory. In this regard, I would like to express my gratitude to the esteemed President of Azerbaijan for supporting all key initiatives and projects."

It should be noted that earlier reports mentioned Kazakhstan"s plans to increase oil transit through the BTC pipeline to 7 million tons per year.