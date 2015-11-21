TAP signes contract with Greece company

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG (TAP) has awarded a contract to Corinth Pipeworks S.A. who will provide approximately 495 km of 48 in. diameter line pipes for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline across Greece.

Report informs, this contract award makes up approximately 270 000 t of line pipe.

Ian Bradshaw, Managing Director at TAP, said: “We are pleased to be working with Corinth Pipeworks S.A. for this important contract. I would like to congratulate Corinth Pipeworks S.A. and its partner Marubeni Itochu Steel Inc. for submitting a robust bid, to the highest industry standards. I also want to thank all the companies that participated in this tender round. TAP has employed a rigorous selection process, based on companies’ technical competence, health and safety standards as well as international best practice.

Having selected Corinth Pipeworks S.A. as the major supplier of line pipe required for TAP in Greece, we hope it helps secure employment and brings longer-term additional investment and benefits to Greece.”

Corinth Pipeworks S.A. is a global supplier of high quality steel pipes for the energy and construction markets. Based in Greece, Corinth Pipeworks Group of Companies has subsidiaries in Greece, USA, Russia, Cyprus and Poland and a representative network of agencies, worldwide. Its Thisvi plant is located in Viotia, Greece and its annual production capacity amounts 1 000 000 t, approximately.