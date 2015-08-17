 Top
    TAP announces appointment of new Chief financial officer

    Last year, served as financial manager of TAP G.Walter in June 2015 began operations as Chief financial officer

    Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ New Chief financial officer appointed to Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project.

    Report was told by a "TAP AG" new chief Gunnar Walter has assumed his duties on August 1.

    In 2014 he served as Financial manager of TAP G.Walter in June 2015 began operations as Chief financial officer.

    Graduated with the degree of Doctor of gas infrastructure from Berlin Technical University G. Walter has 13 years of experience, and he previously worked in Nord Stream project, and as Chief financial manager in "E.ON Ruhgras".

    Each of BP, SOCAR and "Statoil" companies has a 20% share in TAP. 19% belongs to Belgian "Fluxy", 16% to Spanish "Enagas', 5% to the Swiss " Axpo "company.

