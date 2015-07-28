TANAP: The project works continue

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Piping works at the project Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) are going on. According to the statement made by the TANAP, works of transporting the pipes weighing 10 tons and a length of 12 meters to the construction site, continue.

Report informs, the statement says that, another stage of construction works, which began about 4.5 months ago after laying ceremony, were completed and along with the opening of the route in the area of the pipeline length of 1850 km, consisting of a pipe diameter of 56 inches, the works of pipe-laying and leveling are carried out.

The ceremony of laying the pipeline TANAP, which is intended to transport natural gas from the field "Shah Deniz 2" and other fields of the south of the Caspian Sea to Turkey and Europe, was held on March 17, in Kars. The first deliveries of gas through TANAP is planned in 2018. At the initial stage of the capacity of the pipeline will be 16 billion cubic meters, at a later stage - 24 billion cubic meters, then 31 billion cubic meters.