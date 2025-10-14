State Agency: Aghali village serves as model for green tech in liberated areas

Aghali village in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district is playing a benchmark role in implementing sustainable solutions and green technologies in the country's liberated territories, Report informs.

Speaking at the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Construction Exhibition, Baku Build, and the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh, "Rebuild Karabakh – 2025," Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, said the village has served as a model for studying and understanding multiple processes.

"Aghali has created a benchmark that allows us to measure all ongoing works against it. The liberated territories have been designated as a green energy zone. When we were preparing the action plan and concept, the ‘smart village' was being built in parallel in Aghali. The speed, quality, and innovative approaches applied there clearly demonstrated that the Karabakh region will become a green energy zone with sustainable solutions - and Aghali is its first success story," Abdullayev said.

He recalled that green growth and green energy space are among Azerbaijan's five national priorities until 2030, adding that Aghali's smart village plays a key role in achieving this goal.

"One key example is that among the initiatives Azerbaijan is putting forward during COP29 is the concept of green energy zones and green corridors. More than 70 countries have voluntarily joined this initiative in one form or another. At the heart of that initiative lies Aghali. The smart solutions implemented there - including the Archimedes system and mechanisms for supporting active energy consumers - are being introduced for the first time in Azerbaijan's urban planning practices," he noted.