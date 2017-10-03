STAR plant construction ends by late 2017

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ 95% of construction work completed at the STAR Oil Refinery in Aliağa district, Izmir, Turkey, by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs, Director General of STAR Rafineri A.Ş., Mesut Ilter said to the delegation led by Mustafa Yılmaz, Head of the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA), which visited the plant.

He noted that construction of the plant will be completed by late 2017. According to him, after completion of construction works, mechanical tests will be conducted until the third quarter of 2018. "19,500 people from 14 countries, including 3,000 engineers take part in the plant construction. STAR plant will be launched in the third quarter of 2017. Through operation of the plant, $ 1.5 bln will be annually saved in the Turkish oil products imports. 10 mln tons of crude oil will be processed in the plant per year, which owns Turkey's first Strategic Investment Incentive Certificate. The plant will have 1.6 million cubic meters of storage capacity. 1.6 mln tons of naphtha, 5 mln tons of low-sulfur diesel, 1.6 mln tons of aircraft fuel, 300,000 tons of LPG and 1 mln tons of petrochemical raw materials will be annually produced in the plant", M. Ilter added.

Director General of SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.Ş., Zaur Gahramanov has informed the delegation about SOCAR projects in Turkey.

Notably, foundation of STAR plant was laid by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on October 25, 2011. The plant is expected to be commissioned in 2018.