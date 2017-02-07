SOFAZ gained $125 bln from 'ACG' and 'Shah Deniz' projects

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Total amount of $5,164 bln from sale of profit oil on 'Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli' (ACG) fields bloc and profit gas on 'Shah Deniz' gas-condensate field entered to the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) in 2016.

Report was told in the Fund, $5,1 bln of the amount gained from the sale of profit oil of 'ACG', $64 mln from sale of profit gas of 'Shah Deniz' field.

Notably, from 2001 to March 1, 2016, SOFAZ gained $122,109 bln from ACG, as well as $2,506 bln from 'Shah Deniz' field since 2007.

Thus, totally. the State Oil Fund received 124.615 bln USD from both projects.