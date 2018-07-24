SOCAR Ukraine becomes leader on gas import into country among commercial companies

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ / According to the results of first half of this year, 'SOCAR Energy Ukraine' Trading House has imported 250 million cubic meters of natural gas into the country.

Report informs citing the SOCAR Ukraine, this is almost 4 times more than in the same period of 2017.

According to the information, SOCAR has become the leader on gas imports to Ukraine among commercial companies. The trader supplies the purchased resource to both domestic consumers and large business structures.

"We plan to continue to increase the volume of natural gas imports and increase our presence in the market. We are trusted because SOCAR is a conscientious and reliable partner, which is important for Ukraine. Our active progress indicates that the energy market has become more open for business," said Elchin Mammadov, General Director of SOCAR Energy Ukraine.

Notably, 'SOCAR Energy Ukraine' Trading House is a part of SOCAR group of companies, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, develops the direction of small and large wholesale of oil products. It has entered the natural gas market since the beginning of 2017.